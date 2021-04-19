Should Students Be Booted From School For Rolling Their Eyes At A Teacher?
A video has surfaced on Facebook of 2 Medford, Oregon teachers giving their students a last chance ultimatum when it comes to social distancing during lunchtime. The teachers informed students that the governor’s mandates take total priority, and that when students are asked to increase their distance between one another, if they dare to do something like shrug their shoulders, or roll their eyes, they could be looking at being removed from school entirely, and sent home.
You can hear the audio from the video below:
And listen to Lars’ take on this topic here:
