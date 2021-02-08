      Weather Alert

Should Tech Giants Be Able To Control What Congress Shares With The Public?

Lars Larson
Feb 8, 2021 @ 2:45pm

In a recent congressional testimony hearing, Congress spoke with Dr. Pierre Kory, who explained the use of the drug Ivermectin as a treatment for covid during clinical trials. But YouTube, and it’s parent company Google decided that it should decide what government testimony people should be allowed to hear by banning the senate hearing from it’s video sharing site. To discuss this further, Lars spoke with Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin who just wrote a length Wall Street Journal piece, condemning this random censorship by America’s Big Tech companies.

View the WSJ article HERE

Listen to the interview below:

