Should the color of your skin make your house worth more?

Being born the right color can land you a prime job, loans, grants and even a spot on the Supreme Court, but should it also make your house worth more? President Biden has established the Interagency Task Force on Property Appraisal and Valuation Equity (PAVE) to work with many of the federal government’s regulatory agencies responsible for home lending and housing programs and policies to promote a strong, fair housing finance system and to reduce the risk of government-sponsored loan activities. For more information, Lars speaks with Devon Westhill, President and General Counsel for the Center for Equal Opportunity, and Federalist Society Legal Expert.
