Should WA state force your boss to demand to know your vaccination status?

Lars Larson
May 26, 2021 @ 4:05pm

It’s the job of the government to ensure their rules and laws are followed, but Washington’s Governor, climate Jay Inslee has decided the responsibility for being the vaccine police should fall on business owners. And on top of that, those business owners are being forced to demand their employees reveal their medical history too…

To discuss this further, Lars spoke with Mark Harmsworth with the Washington Policy Center

 

The post Should WA state force your boss to demand to know your vaccination status? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

