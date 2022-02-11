      Weather Alert

Should You Foot The Attorney Bills OF Illegal Aliens?

Lars Larson
Feb 11, 2022 @ 3:33pm

With over 2 dozen Democrat Senators and Reps sponsoring a bill, you know it’s going to be stupid. Oregon’s Senate Bill 1543, would spend $4.5 million of your tax dollars to pay for attorneys to help aliens who are here illegally in their quest to live in the US without bothering with all those pesky laws and rules. Lars breaks down this latest example of how Oregon’s lawmakers are failing its citizens at every turn in the latest video.

Watch below:

The post Should You Foot The Attorney Bills OF Illegal Aliens? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

