Shula, winningest coach in pro football history, dies at 90

Associated Press
May 4, 2020 @ 9:45am
Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula has his say to an official during a 1972 game. Shula, who was named Associated Press Pro Coach of the Year for leading his club to a 14-0 regular season record and two playoff wins, was to lead his club against the Washington Redskins in the Super Bowl game in Los Angeles Jan.14, 1972. (AP photo)

By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
MIAMI (AP) — Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Don Shula has died at his home in South Florida.

He was 90.

The Miami Dolphins say Shula died Monday morning.

He won the most games of any NFL coach and led the Dolphins to the only perfect season in league history.

Shula surpassed George Halas’ league-record 324 victories in 1993. He retired following the 1995 season with 347 wins, 173 losses and six ties, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1997.

Shula became the only coach to guide an NFL team through a perfect season when the 1972 Dolphins went 17-0.

