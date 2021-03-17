Silver Alert issued for missing 90 year old from San Antonio
Photo: San Antonio Police Department
Update: San Antonio Police report the Silver Alert has been discontinued.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 90 year old man is missing and the San Antonio Police Department is hoping you can help locate him.
Jose’ Mercado Jr. was last seen in the 500 block of Knights Cross Drive at around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon.
He was wearing a gray striped button up shirt and khaki pants at the time.
Jose is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.
His disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety so if you know where he is, get in touch with the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.