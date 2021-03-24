      Weather Alert

Singer B.J. Thomas reveals cancer diagnosis

Don Morgan
Mar 24, 2021 @ 6:43am
Photo: BJ Thomas Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — He was an A.M. radio mainstay in the 1960’s and 1970’s and late Tuesday, singer B.J. Thomas revealed he is battling Stage Four lung cancer.

The 78 year old entertainer made the announcement on his social media accounts. In his statement, he thanked his wife, family, friends and fans. He asked for prayers during this time and hopes that his music can live on.

Statement from The BJ Thomas

Posted by The BJ Thomas on Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Thomas, who was born in Oklahoma but raised in the Houston area is best known for his classic hits, “Hooked on a Feeling,” “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head” and “I Just Can’t Help Believing.”

Although he is best known for his classic pop and country hits, it was his Gospel music recordings that brought him multiple Grammy and Dove awards.

Thomas is undergoing treatment in Texas and says he’s hoping for a complete recovery.

