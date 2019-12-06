      Weather Alert

Singer Harris was impaired, speeding when killed in crash

Dec 6, 2019 @ 3:14pm

A northern New Mexico sheriff says Texas country singer Kylie Rae Harris was legally impaired by alcohol and driving 95 miles per hour when she and another driver were killed in a three-vehicle crash in September. Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe says in a statement Thursday that toxicology testing showed Harris had a blood-alcohol level of .28 percent. That is more than three times the legal limit for impaired driving. Holgrefe says on-board computer data also indicated  Harris was driving 102 mph (164 mph) before the crash. Hogrefe says the other driver killed in the wreck had no alcohol in her system.

Country singer Kylie Rae Harris dies in New Mexico crash

