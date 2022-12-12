Single car crash closes both lanes of IH-10 on San Antonio’s Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Traffic on San Antonio’s Northwest Side had to be re-routed around the scene of a single car crash Monday morning.

Police tell KSAT-12 that the crash took place at around 2:45 A.M. on Hausman near the IH-10 access road.

The driver lost control of the car which jumped from the access road onto the Eastbound lanes of IH-10.

The vehicle rolled over several times across the median before stopping in the Westbound lanes.

Firefighters had to cut up the car in order to remove the driver from the wreckage.

He’s been transported to an area hospital where he is in serious condition.

The crash forced the closure of both lanes of IH-10 at Hausman along with the eastbound access road.

Crews are still investigating the crash and working to clear the scene.

Stay tuned to 550 KTSA and FM 107.1 and check the traffic page of KTSA.dot com for updates on the closure.