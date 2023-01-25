Sinkhole opens up in San Antonio shopping center parking lot

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you plan on shopping at the Target or Ross stores near Culebra and Loop 1604, you’ll want to keep your eyes open for more than just great prices.

KSAT-12 is reporting a big sinkhole has opened up in the parking lot.

There was a water main break in front of Target Monday which caused the ground under the parking lot to collapse and create a sinkhole that’s about 5 feet deep.

Repairs will begin as soon as the plumber can get the parts needed to fix the water main.

In the meantime, police have set up some caution tape around the sinkhole.

The warning is helping somewhat. A driver ignored the tape Tuesday and ended up in the sinkhole. They weren’t hurt but getting their car out of the large gap probably wasn’t cheap.