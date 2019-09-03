      Weather Alert

Sisters, 7, 5, drown in North Texas apartment complex pool

Associated Press
Sep 3, 2019 @ 10:18am
Alpha
Sunlight on swimming pool.

HALTOM CITY, Texas (AP) – Police say a 7-year-old girl and her 5-year-old sister have died after being found unresponsive in the swimming pool of a North Texas apartment complex.

Haltom City police on Saturday night responded to reports of a possible drowning.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office says Ivana Mbouna died later Saturday at a Fort Worth hospital. Her little sister, Gervina Mbouna, died Sunday. The medical examiner listed the deaths of as accidental drownings.

KXAS-TV reports the mother says the children did not know how to swim and were supposed to be watched by a family friend in their home, two buildings away from the pool.

Haltom City police are investigating.

Popular Posts
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Texas park employee fired for calling police, saying she’d been run over
KTSA News
Louisiana lawmaker: I sleep in a casket because I enjoy it
'Tornader' ruins 'Angry Grandma' weather reporter's date night plans