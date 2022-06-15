Six families displaced by fire at San Antonio apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Several residents on San Antonio’s West side woke up to the sounds of smoke detectors Wednesday morning as fire burned through their apartment building.
It was just before 1:30 A.M. when the call came in from Pipers Creek Apartments in the 7900 block of Pipers Creek.
The fire was on the second floor of the building but it caused damage to apartment units on the first and third floors as well.
Everyone got out but one child had to be treated for smoke inhalation.
The 6 families who live in the building have been placed in other units at the complex.
The fire appears to have started on a second floor balcony but the exact cause hasn’t been determined.
Crews on the scene say about $30,000 in damage was done to the building.