Six Flags Fiesta Texas announces new coaster for 2022

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Looking for a new thrill? You’re going to have to wait until next year but it will be totally worth it.
That’s when Six Flags Fiesta Texas will open up their latest roller coaster and it looks pretty intense.
This one is called “Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger” and it’s being billed as the “world’s steepest dive roller coaster”.
It will have 3 trains that can hold 21 passengers each. Riders will speed along at 60 miles per hour on more than 2,500 feet of track which will include several inversions, airtime and a vertical 150 foot, 95 degree drop.
“Six Flags Fiesta Texas continues to push the limits of thrill and innovation as we prepare to introduce the world’s steepest dive coaster during our 30th anniversary season,” said Park President Jeffrey Siebert. “Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger joins an already stellar lineup of record-breaking roller coasters, rides, and attractions. With eight intense elements including dramatic inversions and extreme airtime, it will quickly become a fan favorite,” added Siebert.