Six Flags Fiesta Texas announces reopening date
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — After being cooped up for months, your kids may be happy to hear that the gates at Six Flags Fiesta Texas will be reopening soon.
The amusement park on San Antonio’s Northwest side will open up on June 19th.
The first weekend of the reopening will be what the park is calling a “preview mode”. That means they’ll be open only to members and season pass holders. They’ll open to all guests on Monday the 22nd.
“We are excited to once again open our gates and welcome guests, valued Members and loyal
Season Pass Holders back to the park,” said Six Flags Fiesta Texas Park President Jeffrey
Siebert. “The extensive new safety measures we are implementing allow us to return to the
business of providing thrilling family memories in a safe and fun environment. We have been
working diligently with state and local health officials to develop extensive sanitization,
protocols, expanded social distancing measures, and new touchless technologies that will make
a safer park experience for everyone.”
You’ll have to make an online reservation so the park can manage attendance and cut back on the lines of people entering the park.
Temperature checks and mobile food ordering are other new safety measures the park is taking.
Head to the Fiesta Texas website to make a reservation and learn more about their reopening.