Six more Bexar County deputies test positive for COVID-19
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Six additional Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies have tested positive for COVID-19. Sheriff’s administrators say the deputies assigned to the Detention Bureau were initially placed on leave out of an abundance of caution, and subsequently tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Contact tracing for the confirmed cases in the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office continues in an effort to determine where the source of the infection occurred. Investigators are trying to determine whether the deputies contracted COVID-19 while working in the jail or through community-transmission.
To date, a total of 20 BCSO deputies have tested positive, in addition to, a video visitation civilian employee, a BCSO dispatcher, a Bexar County Facilities Maintenance employee, and a University Health Systems Nurse assigned to the jail.
Eight inmates also have been diagnosed with COVID-19.