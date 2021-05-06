Six people arrested in southeast San Antonio drug raid connected to white supremacist group
Photo: Bexar County Sheriff's Office/Facebook
BEXAR COUNTY (KTSA News) — Six people were arrested in a drug bust at a southeast San Antonio home the Bexar County sheriff said has connections to a white supremacist group.
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said his deputies along with other agencies including the DEA executed a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Harcourt Avenue Wednesday.
“We did find probably about $100,000 in narcotics,” Salazar told reporters after the arrest. “We’ve got over 50 pounds of high-grade marijuana, probably two kilos of methamphetamine, and some heroin as well.”
Additionally, there were some semi-automatic rifles, at least one short-barreled AK-47, and some heavy duty, military-grade body armor inside the house.
Two people were arrested near the home, caught after leaving the house. Two were arrested inside the house and two others were already in custody. All of the suspects are said to be in their 20s and 30s.
“At least one of the suspects, possibly two, are members of a white supremacist organization,” the sheriff explained. He said that connection was based on tattoos and other identifying information.