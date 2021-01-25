      Weather Alert

Six people dead, three injured in south Texas head-on crash

Associated Press
Jan 25, 2021 @ 4:20am
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0

MATHIS, Texas (AP) – Texas state police say six people were killed and three others seriously injured in a head-on collision in south Texas.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Nathan Brandley says in a news release that a vehicle carrying four men was southbound early Saturday in the northbound lanes of Interstate 37 near Mathis, about 20 miles north of Corpus Christi, when it collided with a northbound vehicle carrying five people.

Brandley says all four men in the southbound vehicle and one man and one woman in the northbound vehicle have died of injuries suffered in the crash.

Brandley said the cause of the collision is still under investigation.

TAGS
Fatal crash Mathis texas
