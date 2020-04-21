      Weather Alert

Six San Antonio firefighters, 6 SAPD officers have coronavirus

Elizabeth Ruiz
Apr 21, 2020 @ 12:21pm
San Antonio Fire truck (Photo: KTSA/Elizabeth Ruiz)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A sixth San Antonio firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, 52 uniformed personnel are under quarantine, all from the same Northeast Side Fire station.

The station on Thousand Oaks near Henderson Pass has been restaffed with firefighters from other stations until the personnel assigned to that facility can return to work.

Six San Antonio police officers also have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 8 officers and three civilian employees are under quarantine.

TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 San Antonio fire Department San Antonio Police Department
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Weekend Programming
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost