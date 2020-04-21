Six San Antonio firefighters, 6 SAPD officers have coronavirus
San Antonio Fire truck (Photo: KTSA/Elizabeth Ruiz)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A sixth San Antonio firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, 52 uniformed personnel are under quarantine, all from the same Northeast Side Fire station.
The station on Thousand Oaks near Henderson Pass has been restaffed with firefighters from other stations until the personnel assigned to that facility can return to work.
Six San Antonio police officers also have tested positive for COVID-19.
A total of 8 officers and three civilian employees are under quarantine.