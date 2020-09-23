Six San Antonio police officers shoot at suspect who allegedly pointed gun at them
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -Six San Antonio police officers opened fire when a man allegedly pointed a gun at them at a West Side Apartment, shooting the suspect several times.
Officers responded to a burglary call around 10:15 Tuesday night at the Westway Apartments on Culebra Road. They repeatedly knocked on the door of the apartment, but were unable to contact anyone. They also asked several neighbors if they had heard a disturbance or anything unusual.
Officers returned to their vehicles, and while they were still in the parking lot, they heard a gunshot and children crying and screaming. When they returned to the apartment, a 29-year-old woman and several children ran out, while the gunman remained inside. Police discovered that the 44-year-old man was out on bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon involving the woman who had just fled with the children.
Officers kept the door open so that they could talk to the suspect in an effort to get him to drop his weapon. A preliminary report from SAPD indicates the man retreated further inside the apartment. He told them that he had a rifle and threatened to shoot.
“The suspect walked into the hallway, still carrying the handgun in his right hand,” SAPD said in a preliminary report. “The suspect raised his right arm, pointing the firearm directly at the officers. Six officers fired at the suspect who was struck multiple times.”
Officers attempted lifesaving measures until EMS arrived. The man was transported to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
All officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative duty . The SAPD Officer-Involved Shooting Team and SAPD Internal Affairs will conduct a criminal and administrative investigation.