Six suspected human smuggling guides arrested, DPS

By Christian Blood
September 8, 2023 3:36PM CDT
PHOTO -Texas Department Of Public Safety (September 8, 2023

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is announcing the arrest of six suspected human trafficking guides from Mexico.

Investigators say the six men of various ages were found in the brush in the Rio Grande Valley, but a specific location was not given.

The group is accused of guiding multiple groups of illegal immigrants across the Rio Grande River.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s office confirms the arrests were made in conjunction with the United States Border Patrol.

PHOTO – Texas Military Department (September 8, 2023)

In response to increasing illegal immigrant traffic on The University of Texas – Brownsville campus, Texas National Guard Airmen, along with law enforcement partners, installed barriers and continue to patrol the area, regularly apprehending illegal immigrants who try to use the campus to evade detection.

According to university officials and local law enforcement agencies, illegal immigrant trafficking had been a daily occurrence along the property.

Texas National Guard soldiers began an army engineer operation to clear brush and install triple-strand concertina wire along the fence line of the college late last year during a large influx of illegal crossings occurring between Brownsville’s two main international ports of entry.

