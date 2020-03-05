      Weather Alert

Six Texas labs ready to test for coronavirus, four more ready soon

Texas News Radio
Mar 5, 2020 @ 3:50pm
Photo: Office of the Governor of Texas

SAN ANTONIO (Texas News Radio) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Thursday the State of Texas is ready to test for the coronavirus statewide.

The governor said six public health labs in the state’s Laboratory Response Network are now able to perform COVID-19 testing with four more expected to be similarly ready in the next few days.

“The state of Texas continues to build on our existing capabilities to protect public health and safeguard our communities against the coronavirus,” said Governor Abbott. “With six of Texas’ public health labs now equipped to test for the coronavirus, and the remaining four soon to follow, our state is better positioned to confront and mitigate any potential spread of this virus. The risk to Texans remains low, and I ask that communities across the state continue to heed the guidance of local, state, and federal health officials.”

The labs currently able to do testing are in Austin, Dallas, El Paso, Fort Worth, Houston and Lubbock.  The four additional sites will be in Corpus Christi, Harlingen, San Antonio and Tyler.

The network — when completed — will be able to test more than 125 patients per day.

