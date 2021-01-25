Sixteen more coronavirus deaths reported in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The coronavirus death toll in San Antonio has increased by 16, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 1,967.
“They are White, they are Black, they’re Hispanic, they range in age from the 40s to 90’s,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said about the latest victims. “Clearly, this pandemic is continuing to take a very deadly toll on our loved ones.”
Bexar County Commissioner Justin Rodriguez noted during Sunday night’s briefing that the death toll has increased in double digits for six days in a row.
“I know we try to keep looking for silver lining, but we are still in a pretty deadly and serious time,” said Rodriguez.
The number of COVID-19 patients in local hospitals rose to 1,381. About a third of local hospital patients are being treated for the virus, with 407 in ICU and 251 on ventilators.
Local health officials reported 289 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the total since last March to 160,026.