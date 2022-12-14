Skeletal remains found in Texas identified as woman missing since 2019

Sheriff’s investigators worked with the Texas Rangers Division and forensic anthropologists from the Center for Human Identification at the University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth to make the identification, Clinton disclosed.There was no word on a possible cause of death. Her family has been notified.

“Our office will be diligent on pursuing all relevant investigative leads,” Clinton said.

Thompson initially went missing in the Rockhill area of Panola County on Jan. 10, 2019, according to Clinton.

CBS affiliate KYTX reports that Thompson had called 911 on the day she went missing in “huge distress,” according to the sheriff’s office at the time, and was confused about where she was. She allegedly told emergency dispatchers that she felt someone was coming after her.

The sheriff’s office reported that it was able to track where the call came from, according to KYTX. Five minutes after the call ended, her SUV was discovered in a ditch.

The sheriff’s office said her remains were found July 27 by a work crew in a wooded area, according to KYTX.