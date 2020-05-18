SKorean soccer team accused of putting sex dolls in seats
By KIM TONG-HYUNG Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean soccer club has apologized after being accused of putting sex dolls in empty stands during a match.
FC Seoul expressed “sincere remorse” over the controversy.
It insists that it used mannequins to mimic a crowd at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Sunday.
The K-League returned to action on May 8 following weeks-long postponements because of the coronavirus.
The league plans to play all games in empty stadiums until the risks of coronavirus infections are lowered.