      Weather Alert

SKorean soccer team accused of putting sex dolls in seats

Associated Press
May 18, 2020 @ 8:14am
MGN Image

By KIM TONG-HYUNG Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean soccer club has apologized after being accused of putting sex dolls in empty stands during a match.

FC Seoul expressed “sincere remorse” over the controversy.

It insists that it used mannequins to mimic a crowd at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Sunday.

The K-League returned to action on May 8 following weeks-long postponements because of the coronavirus.

The league plans to play all games in empty stadiums until the risks of coronavirus infections are lowered.

TAGS
Coronavirus sex dolls soccer South Korea
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Weekend Programming
Traffic