Skywalk allows visitors to walk among the trees at Phil Hardberger Park
Skywalk at Phil Hardberger Park/Photo-Phil Hardberger Conservancy
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The Skywalk at Phil Hardberger is taking nature views to a whole new level. The elevated walkway climbs 18-feet off the ground connecting pedestrians to the top of the Robert L. B. Tobin Land Bridge. Former Mayor Phil Hardberger says it’s like walking through the trees.
“I like to describe it as a zip-line powered by your feet,” said Former Mayor Phil Hardberger. “Visitors will get a squirrel’s eye view of the trees and ground below, offering a new perspective of the park and its animal inhabitants.”
The 1,000-foot-long Skywalk is the first walkway of its kind built in San Antonio. It’s six-feet wide and ADA-accessible.
“We’re excited to open the Skywalk which offers an accessible, unique vantage point of the park for all visitors to enjoy,” said Homer Garcia III, Director of Parks and Recreation.
The opening of the Skywalk marks completion of construction on the Robert L.B. Tobin Land Bridge, which opened in December 2020. The first bridge of its kind is designed for wildlife and people to cross above the busy traffic lanes of Wurzbach Parkway from one side of the park to the other.
You can access the Skywalk from the park entrance at 8400 NW Military Highway via the Savanna Loop trail, or from the Blanco Road entrance from the Water Loop trail and connecting to the Skywalk at the top of the Land Bridge. Bicycles are not allowed on the Skywalk but may be walked across the Land Bridge.
For more information about the Robert L.B. Tobin Land Bridge and Phil Hardberger Park, please visit philhardbergerpark.org.