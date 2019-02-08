Sleet mixed with rain today through tonight

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -Sleet mixed with rain today and tonight across portions of South Central Texas, including San Antonio.

The National Weather Service says the sleet will melt on contact in most locations. The exception may be on elevated roadways and metal surfaces across Northern Edwards, northern Kerr, Gillespie, Llano and northern Burnet counties this morning where freezing temperatures could support some very light sleet accumulations.

This morning through the early afternoon the sleet potential will be near and north of a Del Rio to San Antonio to Bastrop line. Late this afternoon and tonight the sleet potential will be near and north of a Kerrville to Austin line.