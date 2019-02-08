Sleet mixed with rain today through tonight
By Elizabeth Ruiz
|
Feb 8, 2019 @ 10:48 AM

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -Sleet mixed with rain today and tonight across portions of South Central Texas, including San Antonio.

The National Weather Service says the sleet will melt on contact in most locations. The exception may be on elevated roadways and metal surfaces across Northern Edwards, northern Kerr, Gillespie, Llano and northern Burnet counties this morning where freezing temperatures could support some very light sleet accumulations.

This morning through the early afternoon the sleet potential will be near and north of a Del Rio to San Antonio to Bastrop line. Late this afternoon and tonight the sleet potential will be near and north of a Kerrville to Austin line.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Brockhouse sounds like a mayoral candidate Two-alarm fire north of downtown San Antonio Man robs New Braunfels bank, caught minutes later Bexar Co. man, 68, arrested for killing man outside bar Deputies arrest man accused of punching cab driver and taking off in his taxi Opening day specials at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo
Comments