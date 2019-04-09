Small fire temporarily shuts down popular North Side restaurant

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News)- A small fire has temporarily closed a popular Italian Restaurant in the city’s North Side.

Firefighters were called to Scuzzi’s Italian Restaurant on Loop 1604 near Northwest Military Highway just before 2 this morning. There was more smoke than fire when they arrived.

“They made entry into the building and found what appeared to be a fire in a stove area that was pushing smoke into the evacuation system,” said Joe Arrington with the San Antonio Fire Department.

He says the automatic sprinkler system doused the fire before it could spread. There was minor damage to the roof around the smoke exhaust.

“There was a little bit of charring where the smoke was coming out where some embers had fallen out,” said Arrington.

The restaurant owner told KTSA News he was hoping to reopen the place for business by this evening.