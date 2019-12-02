Three killed in plane crash near San Antonio International Airport
Piper PA-24 Cherokee crashed on W. Rhapsody killing 3 people on board/Dec. 1, 2019/ KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Three people are dead after the small plane they were in crashed near San Antonio International Airport.
The aircraft out of Sugar Land, Texas was on the way to Boerne Sunday evening when it experienced engine problems and diverted to San Antonio International Airport. The San Antonio Fire Department dispatched more than two dozen crews to the scene of the crash in the 600 block of W. Rhapsody.
“It did not hit any structures. It didn’t hit any trees. It’s amazing where it fell,” said San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood.
Two males and one female aboard the Piper PA-24 Cherokee were killed. According to FlightAware.com, the aircraft is owned by RTW Capital LLC.
The plane broke apart when it crashed. Hood says part of the wreckage ended up on the sidewalk in front of a commercial building.
“This is a tragedy, but this plane could have easily landed on an apartment complex or on 281,” said Hood. “We did search about 20 blocks in each direction to make sure that there were no debris pieces that had fallen off the plane en route and to make sure that there were no houses that had damage.”
The investigation is being turned over to the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News)- A small plane has crashed in front of a commercial building near San Antonio International Airport. The aircraft was cut in half when it went down on East Rhapsody near Persuasion around 6:30 Sunday evening.
All three people aboard were killed.
The plane left Sugar Land and was on the way to Boerne when it crashed.
Developing story..