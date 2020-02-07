      Weather Alert

Smash-and-grab robbery at Shops at La Cantera jewelry store

Elizabeth Ruiz
Feb 7, 2020 @ 11:45am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -San Antonio police are searching for a trio of  smash-and-grab thieves who robbed a jewelry store at the Shops at La Cantera.

They got the call around 4:20 Thursday afternoon for a robbery at Tiffany & Co. at La Cantera.

One of the men smashed a glass case.  The  thieves grabbed jewelry and ran toward the parking lot.  All three were wearing ball caps and sunglasses.

There was a similar theft last week at Gurinsky’s jewelry store at North Star Mall.

