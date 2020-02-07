Smash-and-grab robbery at Shops at La Cantera jewelry store
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -San Antonio police are searching for a trio of smash-and-grab thieves who robbed a jewelry store at the Shops at La Cantera.
They got the call around 4:20 Thursday afternoon for a robbery at Tiffany & Co. at La Cantera.
One of the men smashed a glass case. The thieves grabbed jewelry and ran toward the parking lot. All three were wearing ball caps and sunglasses.
There was a similar theft last week at Gurinsky’s jewelry store at North Star Mall.