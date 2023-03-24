Smoke shop thieves crash while trying to get away from San Antonio Police

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Three men who stole merchandise from a San Antonio smoke shop are on the run.

It was around 5:30 A.M. Friday when an officer made his way to Five Star Smoke Shop on Broadway.

He spotted three men carrying boxes of vape pens coming out of the store. They saw the officer and ran to their car.

They sped off, leading the officer on a chase to the San Antonio Botanical Gardens. The thieves thought they could elude the officer by pulling in the parking lot.

Turns out the only way out of that parking lot, was the same way they came in, so the officer simply stopped and waited for the crooks to turn around and come back out. They did, and crashed a short distance away.

The men then jumped out of the car and ran off, leaving the boxes of stolen vape pens and the wrecked Kia in the middle of the street.

Police are still searching for the crooks.