Snags delay start of voting at some Bexar County polling sites
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Issues with printers delayed some voters at dozens of polling sites in Bexar County, and at one location, the power was out.
Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen says the printer problem was due to the cables not being properly connected. She says the issue at 30-50 locations has been resolved, but the Copernicus site remained without power as of 11 a.m. However, voting machines at Copernicus continued operating on battery power.https://www.ktsa.com/snags-delay-start-of-voting-at-some-bexar-county-polling-sites.
Callanen said more than 20,000 voters had cast their ballots during the first couple of hours and she’s expecting a record turnout in Bexar County for the Texas Primary.
County Commissioner Tommy Calvert, who has poll watchers monitoring various voting sites, wanted Callanen to extend voting hours because of the problems this morning, but she said the polls will close as scheduled at 7 pm. As long as you’re in line by 7pm, you will be allowed to vote.
Developing story….