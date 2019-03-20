Snakes alive! Dozens are found living under a North Texas home

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Thinking about going under your home to do some repairs? Fix some wiring? Watch for snakes.

A Texas man crawled underneath his home after high winds disrupted his cable television service. He saw a few rattlesnakes, got the heck out of there and called professionals to take care of the problem.

Big Country Snake Removal found 45 rattlesnakes living under that home in Albany, about 150 miles west of Dallas last week.

A warning on this first day of Spring, snakes will start emerging from underneath Texas homes as it warms up.

Big Country Snake Removal posted this video of the removal of 45 snakes underneath a home in Albany, Texas.