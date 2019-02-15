Snow in the forecast for Universal City

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – 80 degrees and snow? That’s guaranteed in Universal City this weekend.

The 10th annual Universal City Snowfest is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Universal City Park at 305 North Boulevard.

Since there is limited parking available at the park, designated parking lots and free shuttles are being offered.

Shuttles are available from First Baptist Church Universal City, 1401 Pat Booker Rd.

Also, Randolph Plaza, 940 Pat Booker Rd.

It’s ten-dollars for kids and five for adults 21 and over and unlimited rides come with the cost of admission.

