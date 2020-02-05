      Weather Alert

Snow mixed with rain expected tonight into Thursday morning

Elizabeth Ruiz
Feb 5, 2020 @ 6:37am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Temperatures are expected to remain in the 40’s in San Antonio today. Any precipitation this morning will dry out by this afternoon as we gear up for a chance for rain mixing with snow late tonight into tomorrow morning.

 

The National Weather Service says the main areas of concern this morning are in the Northern Hill Country and Northern Edwards Plateau, which are getting some light rain. Temperatures range from 32 to 34 degrees and there could be a few slick spots on elevated bridges.

NWS Map of precipitation Wednesday morning.

“We should see some rain, off and on, through the mid-morning hours,” said meteorologist Nick Hampshire with the National Weather Service. “Patches of precipitation are expected again this evening and tonight.”

He expects dry air to prevent much of the activity from reaching the ground, but rain mixing with snow is possible, mainly in areas north and northwest of San Antonio late tonight into tomorrow. There could be a wintry mix overnight or early tomorrow morning in the northwestern part of Bexar County, however widespread accumulations are not expected. Some areas could see very light accumulations on grassy surfaces, but that’s not expected to affect travel.

NWS map of possible snow mixing with rain

 

