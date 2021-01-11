      Weather Alert

Social media has turned into a place where one side is always silenced

Lars Larson
Jan 11, 2021 @ 2:51pm

Lars recived this email from a listner, and wanted to give him the opportunity to say what on his mind so Lars invited him on the show.

Hi Mr. Larson, My name is Mo Cavinee. I’m currently a senior at Marist Catholic High School in Eugene, Oregon. I enjoy listening to your podcasts and your perspective on current events. At such an impressionable age, I have made it a goal to speak with and ask questions of those who possess wisdom and advice in order to develop insight as I formulate my own opinion and perspective on different current events

Listen to the full interview below.

 

