KTSA KTSA Logo

Softball coach accused of having inappropriate relationship with underage player

By Don Morgan
December 14, 2022 9:24AM CST
Share
Softball coach accused of having inappropriate relationship with underage player
Photo: Alpha Media

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Converse have arrested a softball coach for having an inappropriate relationship with one of the players on her team.

24 year old Miranda Sandoval was taken into custody Tuesday on a charge of indecency with a child by contact.

Police put out a news release that states after investigators met with the female player’s parents Monday, they had enough evidence to obtain an arrest warrant.

Sandoval was arrested by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit.

The Converse Police Department doesn’t have information on whether or not there are more victims, so they asking anyone who may with more information on call 210-988-1536.

More about:
Converse
Crime

Popular Posts

1

Four people shot, one critical, after shooting at San Antonio car wash
2

Woman wanted for burglary, theft of New Braunfels Denny's restaurant
3

3 tornadoes reportedly touch down in North Texas
4

Large fire destroys San Antonio gas station and restaurant
5

Body found behind vacant apartment complex in Live Oak