Soldier found dead at Fort Sam Houston identified

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Officials from Joint Base San Antonio have identified a soldier found dead at Fort Sam Houston Monday.

The military says 23-year-old Sgt. Cody Bowman was found dead in his vehicle near Salado Creek Park at around 10 p.m. Monday. Officials there found a suspicious device next to Bowman and determined it was an inert grenade training simulator.

Fort Sam Houston was on lockdown for about an hour until the device was determined to be inert.

Bowman was assigned to the Brooke Army Medical Center’s Warrior Transition Battalion. The military says it is still investigating his death.