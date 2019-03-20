Soldier found dead at Fort Sam Houston identified
By Dennis Foley
|
Mar 20, 2019 @ 4:59 PM

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Officials from Joint Base San Antonio have identified a soldier found dead at Fort Sam Houston Monday.

The military says 23-year-old Sgt. Cody Bowman was found dead in his vehicle near Salado Creek Park at around 10 p.m. Monday.  Officials there found a suspicious device next to Bowman and determined it was an inert grenade training simulator.

Fort Sam Houston was on lockdown for about an hour until the device was determined to be inert.

Bowman was assigned to the Brooke Army Medical Center’s Warrior Transition Battalion.  The military says it is still investigating his death.

Body found near suspicious device at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Bexar County sees first measles case since 2007 Taco Cabana is raising money for the National Kidney Foundation Crime spree comes to an end for a San Antonio couple Pedestrian killed while walking near IH-35 in New Braunfels San Antonio Police Department to hold property auction Old name, new Missions: 2019 brings AAA play to San Antonio
Comments