Solider found dead at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston

Katy Barber
Jun 21, 2021 @ 4:39pm
The main entrance to the Quadrangle April 11, 2018, at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. The Fort Sam Houston Quadrangle, built by George Henry Griebel, is the oldest structure on the base and was originally a supply depot. The Quadrangle now serves as the headquarters for U.S. Army North. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean M. Worrell)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A soldier was found unresponsive in his vehicle at JBSA- Fort Sam Houston on Friday.

Officials report that 38-year-old Army Reserve Specialist Craig A. Boylston was on active duty for training at the U.S. Medical Center of Excellence at the time that he was found in his car outside of on-post lodging.

“Spc. Boylston was a valued member of our Army family,” said Col. Wesley Anderson, commander, 32d Medical Brigade. “As we work through this loss together as an organization, our primary focus is to ensure that Craig’s family receives the support they will need during this extremely difficult time.”

El Paso native Boylston had served for more than 11 years in the military and was a dental specialist assigned to MEDCoE’s training brigade since March.

Officials said Boylston’s decorated military service included the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Air Assault Badge, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Korea Defense Service Medal.

 

