Some Comal ISD parents upset that masks are optional
Children with masks/Photo-MGN Online
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -While most area schools are continuing to require that teachers and students wear masks on campus, the Comal Independent School District Board voted this week to change its policy. Trustees voted 5-2 Tuesday to let parents decide whether their children will wear masks to school. Face coverings also are optional for teachers.
Mona Ramirez lashed out at the board’s decision, saying trustees should have sought input from parents and staff before lifting the mask requirement. Ramirez has started a petition at change.org in an effort to get the school board to reverse its decision and make face coverings mandatory again.
“The hasty decision without constituent input is unbecoming of elected officials,” Ramirez states in the petition. “Keep masks mandatory for the remainder of the year, or at least until all teachers have access to the vaccine.” Wednesday evening, the petition had more than 1,500 signatures.
Meanwhile, another petition on change.org applauds the board for “making the difficult decision to allow masks to be optional for teachers and students.” It also urges trustees to remain steadfast in their decision.
“Thank you for returning the responsibility of making decisions for our children’s health to the parents, where it should have always been,” states the petition supporting the Comal ISD school board.
Wednesday night, it had more than 200 signatures.