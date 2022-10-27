Some Easy DIY Halloween Costumes

Getty Images

Money’s tight, and those “Spirit” stores are pretty picked over by now, so here are some easy ways to have a Halloween costume that’s practically ripped from the headlines!

President Joe Biden: Put on a sharp looking suit, but go to the wrong doors of people’s homes. Try the garage door, or that shed out back.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi: Stay home with dried egg white on your face and claim Halloween’s not coming.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis: Pack up the kiddoes and take them trick-or-treating at Martha’s Vineyard. They love visitors!

Vice Pres. Kamala Harris: “Trick or treat is really the question, which is to say there will be tricks or there will be treats, but neither both moving forward in an atmosphere that is tricking and treating, in actuality”.

Mainstream media: Dress up as journalists.

Twitter employees: Stand on your front porch and loudly demand that everyone bring candy to your house.

Elon Musk: Ring doorbell, immediately buy the house from whoever answers the door.

White House press secretary Karine Jean Pierre: “We have been working very hard these last 19 months on this costume for the American people, but the truth is, it’s Halloween all over the world, and not a single Republican has given us so much as a Twizzler”.