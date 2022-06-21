      Weather Alert

Some fireworks use restricted in Bexar County

Dennis Foley
Jun 21, 2022 @ 4:21pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Bexar County is restricting the sale and use of some fireworks for the next 28 days due to drought conditions.

The Bexar County Commissioners Court ratified an order Tuesday that prohibits the sale and use of fireworks classified as “skyrockets with sticks” or “missiles with fins”.

Violators can be fined up to $500.

“We want folks to be responsible when they enjoy their 4th of July fireworks,” Bexar County Fire Marshal Chris Lopez said in a statement. “Fires often happen after fireworks were used. The family has gone to bed and the smoldering debris reignites in the trash can. Please make sure to thoroughly soak your fireworks debris in a bucket of water.”

This applies to all unincorporated areas of Bexar County.  Fireworks are outright banned inside city limits.

