Some Guadalupe County schools releasing early ahead of severe weather

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Some local school districts are preparing for the severe weather forecasted to move into the area later this afternoon.
Large hail, tornadoes possible in eastern San Antonio, New Braunfels, and Austin
Marion ISD is releasing students at secondary campuses at 1:30 p.m. and elementary students at 2:45 p.m.
In Navarro ISD, all schools will be releasing at 2:30 p.m.
‘If arrangements to get your child home cannot be made, please contact your child’s school and we will keep them here until you can arrive to pick them up safely,” Navarro ISD said in a social media post.
Comal ISD announced at noon district officials will be “keeping an eye out for severe weather” and will communicate severe weather plans in the event they conflict with dismissal.
“As a reminder, whenever we are experiencing severe weather during dismissal, our procedure it to hold students at campus until the storms pass,” the district said in a social media post. “This includes both students who are walkers as well as bus riders. Car riders and student riders will also be held in the building if we are experiencing hail, high winds and/or severe lighting.”
pic.twitter.com/8m9J5sMlcD
— Comal ISD (@cisdnews) March 21, 2022
