Some House Republicans cross party lines to vote for War Powers Resolution
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The House has approved a resolution calling for limits on President Trump’s authority to order military action against Iran. It was brought forth by House Democrats after President Trump ordered a U.S. air strike that killed a top Iranian general in Iraq.
“Through reckless actions, the White House has unified the Iranian public, alienated our partners in Iraq and Europe, undermined the fight against ISIS, and left the United States more isolated than before –all in just one week and without the consent of this Congress,” said Democratic Congressman Joaquin Castro of San Antonio.
Republican Rep. Will Hurd of Helotes argued against the War Powers Resolution before the vote was taken Thursday evening.
“Instead of tying the hands of our military, we should be sending a strong message to the Iranian regime that there will be consequences for their reign of terror and we will protect our citizens at all costs,” argued Hurd.
He urged Congress to unite against the Iranian regime.
“Right now is not the time for a partisan exercise that can be used as propaganda by the Ayatollahs,” said Hurd. “Instead, Congress should be united in condemning a regime that has been attacking America and our allies for 40 years.”
The measure was approved 224-194,mostly along party lines. Three Republicans crossed over to vote with Democrats in favor of the War Powers Resolution, including Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, one of President Trump’s biggest supporters.
He tweeted, “If our service members have the courage to fight and die in these wars, Congress ought to have the courage to vote for or against them.”
I represent more troops than any other member of this body. I buried one of them earlier today at Arlington.
If our servicemembers have the courage to fight and die in these wars, Congress ought to have the courage to vote for or against them.
I’m voting for this resolution. pic.twitter.com/cSCBG7CmIm
— Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) January 9, 2020
Republican House members Francis Rooney of Florida and Thomas Massie of Kentucky also voted for the War Powers Resolution.
Several Democrats also crossed party lines to vote with the GOP against the War Powers Resolution. Reps. Joe Cunningham of South Carolina, Kendra Horn of Oklahoma, Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, Anthony Brindisi of New York, Ben McAdams of Utah, Elaine Luria of Virginia, Stephanie Murphy of Florida, and Max Rose of New York voted against the measure .
The War Powers Resolution now goes to the Senate.