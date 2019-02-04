Some major Fiesta events are starting earlier than usual this year

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – If you’re counting down to April 18 for the beginning of Fiesta San Antonio, start over.

Because Easter falls on the first weekend of Fiesta, several major events are moving up. That includes the Fiesta Oyster Bake at St. Mary’s University.

“Due to the Easter holiday this year, we’re actually moving it to the weekend before Easter. The Fiesta Oyster bake will be April 12 and 13,” said executive director Steve Rosenauer.

Rest assured, they’ll be ready.

“We’re ordering 100,000 oysters –baked, raw and fried. We’ll also have chicken on a stick and a lot of Fiesta favorites,” said Rosenauer.

Something new on the menu this year is a bacon-wrapped quail kabob.

“Two pieces of quail breast meat on a skewer. We’re going to put a Jalapeno on the end of the skewer. The quail is wrapped in bacon. Everything’s better with bacon,” said Rosenauer.

Taste of New Orleans at Sunken Garden also is moving up to April 12 and 13. Alamo Heights Night will be April 12 at the University of the Incarnate Word and the coronation of El Rey Feo will be April 12 in front of San Fernando Cathedral. The Fiesta Pow Wow at Woodlawn Lake is scheduled April 13.

Fiesta-Fiesta, the kickoff ceremony, will be April 18 and Fiesta San Antonio continues through April 28.