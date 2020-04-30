Some San Antonio malls are slow to reopen
Photo Courtesy of North Star Mall
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The governor says shopping malls can reopen Friday at 25 percent capacity, but some aren’t rushing to put out the welcome back signs.
Simon Property Group, the largest mall operators in the country, plans to reopen 49 of its malls Friday including one in San Antonio.
Ingram Park Mall in the Northwest Side will open Friday with limited hours. Rolling Oaks Mall plans to open Monday, May 4. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 pm Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 on Sunday.
Don’t look for North Star Mall or The Shops at La Cantera to open this weekend. KTSA News obtained a statement from Brookfield Properties, which operates the two malls.
“While closely monitoring the new direction from Governor Abbott, we are diligently working on plans to safely reopen our shopping centers. The well-being of our guests, tenants and employees is our highest priority, and we will reopen our centers when we are ready to do so,” read the statement from Brookfield Properties.
Several restaurants and retail stores at North Star and La Cantera are offering curbside pick-up service.
No word on when South Park Mall will reopen.