Some San Antonio Metro Health vaccination appointments delayed two weeks
BEXAR COUNTY (KTSA News) — Those scheduled to get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this week will need to wait two weeks.
San Antonio Metro Health said the supply for Tuesday’s scheduled second dose appointments has been delayed from the Texas State Health Department.
Appointments schedule this Tuesday through Thursday have been rescheduled for the same times February 16th through February 18th.
“We are sorry for the inconvenience, but the doses that have been allocated to us by the state have not arrived at this time,” said Dr. Anita Kurian Assistant Director of Communicable Diseases at Metro Health.
People who had been scheduled with those appointments will get more specific information about their appointment from the health district either by phone or email.