Some South Texas canals being cleared of Harvey debris
By Associated Press
|
Nov 6, 2018 @ 4:05 PM

ROCKPORT, Texas (AP) — Some remote canals in South Texas still clogged with Hurricane Harvey debris more than a year after the storm are being cleared amid public safety concerns.
The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports contractors on Monday began removing hazardous trash from canals in the Copano Ridge and Copano Cove subdivisions west of Rockport. Navigational hazards will be removed from nearby Salt Lake.
Harvey made landfall in the area in August 2017. Aransas County has budgeted $22 million for cleaning the waterways of debris such as barrels or drums of hazardous substances, vehicles and pieces of homes.
County Judge Burt Mills cited public health and safety as the reason some private submerged lands are part of cleanup funded largely by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Debris removal is planned through November.

