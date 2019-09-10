Someone ‘hitted’ Tyler Seguin’s Ferrari, leaves apology note
Screengrab: @tseguin92/Instagram Story
SAN ANTONIO (Texas News Radio) — It is not just us ‘common folk’ who get our cars dented and dinged by other drivers or people.
Someone hit Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin’s Ferrari Monday, but they were kind enough to leave a note.
The star Star shared the note left on what TSN’s Bardown says is his Ferrari 458 with his Instagram followers.
It read, “Sorry I just hitted your car My bad bro. I don’t have money to pay”
No name. No contact info. No insurance details. Nothing.
It’s not clear how serious the damage was — or if it was even noticeable. It’s also not clear if Seguin was in Dallas, Toronto, or elsewhere.
In either case, as Seguin put it: “Monday 🤦♀️”