City of San Antonio has its first travel-related case of coronavirus
UPDATE: SAN ANTONIO- (KTSA News)- Mayor Ron Nirenberg has confirmed that San Antonio has its first case of coronavirus.
It’s a travel-related case. San Antonio Metro Health officials emphasizes it was not community-spread. They say this person tracked out of state.
In the wake of this information that was confirmed overnight, the mayor has declared a Public Health Emergency, which prohibits large gatherings of 500 people or more. He’s also discouraging gatherings of 250 or more and is urging organizers to suspend those gatherings.
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff says commissioners also will look at adopting similar measures.
This is a developing story…..
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A source tells KTSA News that the City of San Antonio has its first confirmed case of coronavirus. Local health and city officials are expected to make the announcement at a news conference at 9:30 this morning.
This news comes on the heels of an announcement by Austin public health officials about two presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Travis County. The University of Texas at Austin closed after that announcement, and the Austin Independent School District has shut down its campuses and offices.
The news conference concerning coronavirus in San Antonio is scheduled just before the Fiesta San Antonio Commission’s announcement on plans for the event, which is scheduled April 16-26.
You can watch the news conference live on the City of San Antonio Facebook page.